VIDEO: Syracuse forward Tyler Roberson abused the rim

Syracuse forward Tyler Roberson has had an up and down career for the Orange, which has been frustrating for fans. Because he’s not always great, but he is capable of doing things like this:
No. 22 USC Trojans (3-0): For a team that entered the season with just four players that had played a second of basketball for USC prior to the season, it’s impressive that head coach Andy Enfield has managed to steer them to a 13-0 with wins at Texas A&M, at home against SMU and over BYU on a neutral court. It’s worth noting they’ve done all this more-or-less without Bennie Boatwright, their starting four-man who has dealt with knee and back injuries.
No. 1 Villanova (12-0): Villanova is the reigning national champion, and they look to be even better this season than last. That’s, in large part, due to Player of the Year favorite, Josh Hart; like Buddy Hield and Denzel Valentine last season, Hart has really improved as a senior. Villanova is also playing without Phil Booth, who has a knee injury. This group has more than earned the right to be in the same conversation – To lead the conversation? – as the likes of Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA, the biggest brands with the most talent in the sport. Jay Wright may not have NBA scouts beating down the doors of practice to get a look at the guys on his roster, but this veteran group is greater as a whole than the sum of their parts.
No. 4 Baylor (12-0): Baylor has been the most surprising team in college basketball this season. The Bears have piled up wins over Oregon, VCU, Michigan State, Louisville and Xavier, which would put them squarely in the conversation for a No. 1 seed in the season ended today. They’ll need to beat Kansas at least once and win either a share of the Big 12 regular season title or the tournament title to have a shot at a No. 1 seed, but it’s not out of the question. I’m not yet ready to say that Baylor is in the same class as the likes of KU, Kentucky, Duke, Villanova, North Carolina or UCLA, but I am ready to say that every single one of us missed wildly on how good Baylor would be this season.
No. 10 Creighton (12-0): The Bluejays are such a fun team to watch. They push the ball as fast as anyone and they are the best three-point shooting team in college basketball at 45.5 percent. Their six best shooters all check-in at better than 41.0 percent, while five of those six shoot better than the team average. The Bluejays are UCLA with a fifth-year senior at the point, the nation’s leader in assists in Maurice Watson Jr., instead of a superstar freshman. This team is more talented than the team Creighton had during Doug McDermott’s senior season.
This week is huge for the Bluejays. They host both Seton Hall and Villanova, two teams that play with the kind of toughness than can expose Creighton’s interior. If they’re going to be a Big East title contender, they have to get these two wins.
No. 7 Gonzaga (12-0): Of the six teams left without a loss, I think Gonzaga probably has the best chance to get to the NCAA tournament unblemished. Part of that is because they play in the West Coast Conference, a league where every road game is their opponent’s Super Bowl, although those opponents are decidedly mid-major competition. Gonzaga? They’re as high-major as high-major gets and have a roster that is stocked with talent. Nigel Williams-Goss and Josh Perkins have played really well together in the back court, while Jordan Mathews works as a floor-spacer and Silas Melson has seemed to embrace his role within the team. But the front court is where this team is so exciting. Przemek Karnowski and Johnathan Williams III are veterans that fit well together, but there’s an argument to be made that their freshmen backups – Killian Tillie and Zach Collins – are the second-best front court pairing in the league. I think this is the best team that Mark Few has had in Spokane, and that includes the Adam Morrison and Kelly Olynyk years.
The biggest concern with the Zags: Who is their go-to guy? Who gets their name called when Mark Few needs to stop a run or when Gonzaga needs a bucket in the final minute to win a game? There isn’t really a star on this roster.
No. 2 UCLA (13-0): We mentioned earlier how Creighton’s offense is a powerhouse. Well, UCLA is the only team in the country that has a higher effective field goal percentage, and not only do they play at a faster pace than Creighton, they are one of just eight teams that has a higher offensive efficiency score, according to KenPom. In fact, in the 15 years that KenPom has been in existence, UCLA is on pace to become the first team since Kansas in 2001-02 to finish the season top five in offensive efficiency and in tempo, meaning there’s an argument to be made that we may be watching the best offensive in college hoops since Nick Collison, Kirk Hinrich and Roy Williams were lighting fools up in Lawrence.
No. 2 UCLA at No. 21 Oregon, 9:00 p.m., ESPN 2
Two months can make a world of difference in sports. Just ask the Oregon Ducks. When this season’s preseason polls were released in October and November, Oregon was a consensus top five team, the overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 and one of a handful of teams that us “experts” thought had a chance to poach the national title from Duke.
Fast forward to today and the Ducks have posted a 3-2 record against power conference foes, losing by 17 at Baylor and to a mediocre Georgetown team before struggling to put away NIT hopefuls Tennessee, Alabama and UConn. It hasn’t been pretty, but Oregon also hasn’t been truly healthy all season long. Dillon Brooks, a first-team NBC Sports preseason all-american, missed the first three games of the season coming back from foot surgery. He didn’t actually start a game until Oregon played UNLV two weeks ago, which just so happened to be the first game that Chris Boucher missed with an ankle injury.
Dana Altman has been coy publicly about his status, but Boucher is expected to play tonight, meaning that tonight should be the first time all season long that we’ve seen the Oregon team that we expected to see this season.
And what better time for that team to show up than their Pac-12 opener, a home game against the league’s resident powerhouse, UCLA. The Bruins have been steam-rolling everyone this season, including a trip to Rupp Arena where they beat then-No. 1 Kentucky in their only true road game to date.
Here’s another morsel to chew on: Assuming that the now-100 percent Oregon team plays at close to the level that we thought Oregon would play at in October, this is probably the toughest test that the Bruins will face in the conference this season. If UCLA wins this game, just how long will their undefeated run last?
No. 12 Virginia at No. 6 Louisville, 7:00 p.m., ESPN 2
This is not going to be a pretty basketball game to watch.
At all.
Let’s start with the obvious: these are the two best defensive teams in the country, according to KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric, and when you toss in the fact that Virginia plays at the slowest tempo in all of college basketball, there is not going to be much running-and-gunning on in the Yum! Center tonight.
And that’s before you get into the x’s-and-o’s of those defenses. Let’s start with Virginia, whose Pack-Line defense is designed to bait opponents into shooting contested jumpers while clearing the defensive glass. Louisville is 222nd nationally in three-point shooting, but they are 11th in offensive rebounding percentage. In other words, the things that Louisville does well are precisely the things that Tony Bennett has his team takeaway, and where the Cardinals struggle is what UVA goads opponents into trying to do.
But let’s look at this from the other side of things. The Cardinals run the most confusing defense in the country, an amalgam of different pressure, man-to-man and zone looks that they execute equally well and use to confuse opposing offenses. And while Virginia brought back London Perrantes, they really don’t have anyone else on the roster that has been in a primary role playing against a defense like this in an environment like this. If Louisville can shut down Malik Monk, what are they going to do to Kyle Guy?
That’s a long-winded way of saying that I fully expect this game to be a grind-it-out affair, one where every bucket is earned.
THE REST OF WEDNESDAY’S INTERESTING GAMES
Seton Hall at No. 10 Creighton, 8:00 p.m., FS2: This will be a good test for Creighton, a team that lights it up offensively but can have some issues when it comes to toughness, particularly in the paint. Seton Hall? They might be the toughest team in the country. Prediction: I like Seton Hall (+6.5), but the line opened at (+9), so get those bets in soon.
Providence at No. 17 Xavier, 7:00 p.m.: The Friars have a guady, 11-2 record on the season, but they have done much to justify that record to date beyond a win over a Rhode Island team that has not lived up to expectation. Xavier, on the other hand, has struggled a bit themselves this season, as their offense has looked limited without Myles Davis on the floor. Prediction: This is the game where Providence gets exposed. Xavier (-10).
College basketball’s non-conference season is coming to a close, and to help you shake off post-holiday haze and the hangover of losing in your fantasy football playoffs, we’ll be providing you with some midseason primers to get you caught up on all the nation’s most important conferences.
Today, we’re taking a look at the Big 12.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Frank Mason III, Kansas
Josh Jackson is the Jayhawks’ top draft prospect, but Mason is their most important, and though 12 games, their most productive. He’s shooting 50 percent from 3-point range and dishing out 4.7 assists while quarterbacking an offense that ranks in the KenPom top five. He’s the Big 12 player of the year and on the short list for contenders for national player of the year.
ALL BIG 12 FIRST TEAM
WHAT WE’VE LEARNED
KEY STORY LINES IN LEAGUE PLAY
BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Oklahoma sits just a game above .500 with a 6-5 mark, but two have their losses have come in overtime, another two were by a combined seven points (and leading scorer Jordan Woodard missed one of those game) and then there was a 20-point loss to Wisconsin. If the Sooners can get Woodard back healthy, they’re good enough to compete for a top-half finish in the conference behind one of the country’s most underrated coaches, Lon Kruger.
BEAT SOMEONE AND WE’LL TALK: Chris Beard has led Texas Tech to an 11-1 record in his first year in Lubbock, but the schedule is as soft and nondescript as a blanket of snow. Right now, the Red Raiders’ top KenPom win is Rice, which is ranked 112th. Texas Tech might be OK-to-good, but its resume doesn’t reveal much.
COACH UNDER PRESSURE: Since sharing the league title in his first season of 2013, Bruce Weber and Kansas State have seen their fortunes steadily decrease over the last three seasons. Oklahoma State snapping up Wildcat alum Brad Underwood after his dominating run at Stephen F. Austin only ratcheted up the scrutiny. Weber has the Wildcats at 11-1 this season, but they don’t have anything close to a “good win.” The win total looks nice, but it’s not really indicative of much growth.
POWER RANKINGS, POSTSEASON PREDICTIONS
Tourney teams
NIT teams
Autobid or bust
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alvin Ellis III made two free throws with 10.6 seconds left in overtime to finish with 20 points and give Michigan State the lead, capping a 75-74 comeback victory by the Spartans over Minnesota on Tuesday after the Gophers took a 13-point lead into halftime.
Michigan State, the worst foul-shooting team in the Big Ten, was 8 for 20 from the line until Ellis stepped up with two swishes following a non-shooting foul by Nate Mason. Nick Ward had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (9-5, 1-0), who have been playing without standout freshman Miles Bridges.
Mason, who led the Gophers with 18 points, misfired on his off-balance jumper from the lane at the buzzer that would’ve won the game. Jordan Murphy had 12 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, but Minnesota (12-2, 0-1) lost its fourth straight conference opener under coach Richard Pitino.
Bakary Konate’s putback with 1:28 left gave the Gophers a 72-71 lead, but Eron Harris answered with a drive on the other end. Dupree McBrayer, who had 14 points, put Minnesota ahead again with a pair of free throws with 33.8 seconds left.
The Gophers still led by double digits around the midpoint of the second half, but Nairn, not at full strength because of foot trouble, coolly engineered the Spartans surge with Ellis and Ward as his wing men.
Mason plowed through a pick for a foul that sent Ward to the line with 28.3 seconds left in regulation, and he missed his free throw. But Amir Coffey’s attempt at a winner was well off the mark for the Gophers. Coffey had 17 points on 5-for-15 shooting in his first Big Ten game.
Slow starts for the Spartans have not been unusual, with coach Tom Izzo’s teams long having been well-built for March in part by brutal nonconference slates. This November was no different, with losses to Arizona, Kentucky, Baylor and Duke (ranked 18th, sixth, fifth and fourth in the latest Associated Press poll) that even triggered an apology from the hard-driving Izzo to his tired team for the unrelenting schedule.
Michigan State has been limping along this month, though, with the absence of Bridges to a severely sprained ankle looming large and inarguably factoring in some unimpressive recent performances on their home court including a loss to Northeastern and a four-point victory over Oral Roberts .
So here were the Gophers, favored by 6½ points on the latest betting line with a record entering Big Ten play matched only by Maryland. Their lone loss was last month at Florida State, which is No. 20 in the AP rankings this week.
Trying to distance themselves from a program-worst 8-23 record last season made worse by off-the-court trouble, the Gophers have been galvanized by the addition of transfers Lynch and Akeem Springs and thrived off the heralded arrival of Coffey . They played smothering defense in the first half, forcing 10 turnovers by the Spartans, and crisply and confidently moved the ball around on the other end while building a lead as big as 39-24.
They knew better than to get comfortable, though, against an opponent like Michigan State.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: Ward’s emergence with fellow post players Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter recovering from knee injuries has been a bright spot for the Spartans. The 6-foot-8, 250-pound native, the lowest-profile member of this freshman class, has posted 22-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in three of six games this month.
Minnesota: Murphy, whose freshman performance was about the only bright spot for the Gophers last season, capably handled the load inside on both ends with Reggie Lynch mostly on the bench. Lynch fouled out with only three points and three rebounds.
UP NEXT
Michigan State: The Spartans host Northwestern on Friday.
Minnesota: The Gophers play at No. 15 Purdue on Sunday.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Tyler Lydon had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Syracuse overcame a sluggish start to dominate Cornell 80-56 Tuesday.
Taurean Thompson had 18 points, Tyus Battle 16 and Andrew White III chipped in with 12 in the final non-conference game for Syracuse (8-5). John Gillon had seven assists and zero turnovers off the bench.
The Orange proved too much inside for the undersized Big Red, outscoring Cornell (3-9) 38-26 in the paint. Syracuse had 18 second-chance points, scored 19 points off 12 Cornell turnovers and outrebounded the Big Red 41-32.
The Orange hit eight 3-pointers, four apiece by Lydon and Battle. The rest of the Syracuse roster was 0 for 9 from behind the arc.
Troy Whiteside led Cornell with 13 points. Matt Morgan scored 10 and Stone Gettings pulled down nine rebounds.
Cornell held a 16-14 lead with 11:17 to go in the first, hitting six of its first 10 shots, when Syracuse went on a 28-9 run to end the first 20 minutes with a 42-25 lead. Lydon keyed the outburst with two 3-pointers and layup. Tyler Roberson electrified the crowd with a putback slam and his alley-oop jam from Gillon ended the half. The Orange was never headed after that, outscoring Cornell by seven after intermission.
The Big Red hit just four of its next 19 field goal attempts after its hot start.
BIG PICTURE
Cornell held tough for nearly 10 minutes but Syracuse’s size and athleticism took over.
Syracuse has shown it can beat up on lesser teams but is winless (0-5) against teams from power conferences.
UP NEXT:
Cornell hosts UMass-Lowell on Thursday.
Syracuse begins ACC play Sunday at Boston College