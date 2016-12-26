Player of the Week: Quentin Snider, Louisville

In Louisville’s one game this week, Louisville native Quentin Snider scored 22 points and added six boards and five assists as the Cardinals knocked off in-state rival Kentucky, 73-70. He was the best player on the floor in a game against arguably the best back court in the sport.

And that’s saying something.

Entering the season, all the talk surrounding this Louisville team was about how good Donovan Mitchell and Deng Adel had the potential to be; some of it was about how they could end up being good enough to make up for the fact that the Cardinals were starting Quentin Snider at the point. Entering Wednesday, the talk was about De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, and how in the world were the Cards were going to be able to deal with that duo.

And on Wednesday, the story was Snider, whose 22 points were a career-high. He was the best player on the floor for either team, which isn’t hyperbole and is about the most shocking thing to come out of that game. That’s not because Snider isn’t good – we’ve seen him have big games before – but more that he’s never found a way to be much more than a tease.

This is what I mean: Last season, Snider went for 20 points on two different occasions. The games were about two weeks apart, and came in the middle of a seven-week stretch where they were the only two games in which he cracked double-figures. Snider had a slow-start to this season, but he’s scored at least nine points in every game for the last month, he’s averaging 16.7 points in his last three and has hit at least two threes in each of his last four games.

And he capped it with this performance.

If he can be a guy that is a consistent source of offense and perimeter shooting, it takes a whole lot of the burden off of Adel and Mitchell.

And that takes Louisville to another level this season.

