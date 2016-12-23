More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 01: A 165-foot tall NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is seen on the JW Marriott Indianapolis leading up to the 2015 Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 1, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The bracket is 44,000 square-feet. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Bracketology added to Oxford English Dictionary, now officially a word

By Rob DausterDec 23, 2016, 9:34 AM EST

Bracketology is now officially a word.

The latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary will include bracketology for the first time, according to the New York Times, with the official definition being “the activity of predicting the participating teams in a tournament (typically the N.C.A.A. basketball tournament).”

Here’s how it was determined that the word would be added:

In the case of bracketology, Ms. Martin said, an automated process that scans publications first detected the word’s use in 2002 in The Sporting News. In 2007, it was noticed in The New Yorker by a human being, a “professional reader” who combs through all manner of publications looking for new words and usages. In April 2015, a formal suggestion was made to include bracketology in the dictionary.

The first mention of Bracketology that the OED could find was in The Montgomery Advisor in 2000.

VIDEO: USC remains unbeaten thanks to McLaughlin's driving layup

RALEIGH, NC - MARCH 17: Jordan McLaughlin #11 of the USC Trojans dunks the ball against the Providence Friars during the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PNC Arena on March 17, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Associated PressDec 24, 2016, 6:56 AM EST

LAS VEGAS (AP) Southern California coach Andy Enfield hopes this isn’t the only time his team wins a tournament championship in Las Vegas this season.

The undefeated Trojans took their last non-conference test Friday night and it turned out to be an extremely difficult one against a stubborn Wyoming team.

With 30 seconds left in overtime, USC had the ball in a tie game.

Jordan McLaughlin dribbled down the clock, drove through traffic in the lane and made a left-handed layup with 4.5 seconds left that gave No. 23 USC a 94-92 win in the title game of the Las Vegas Classic at the Orleans Arena.

“It wasn’t a set play. It was a clear-out,” Enfield said. “We said make a play and if you do, shoot or pass it to someone open. He made a spectacular move to the basket.”

Wyoming’s Jeremy Lieberman missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer, and USC (13-0) remained one of six unbeaten teams in Division I. The Trojans finished without a blemish during the non-conference portion of their schedule.

McLaughlin, the Classic’s MVP, had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Jonah Matthews led the Trojans with 26 points and six steals, and De’Anthony Melton added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Haydon Dalton, who had 18 points and 18 rebounds for Wyoming, forced overtime by hitting an improbable 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left after Melton missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 15 seconds left and USC leading 90-87.

Jason McManamen and Justin James led Wyoming (10-3) with 23 points apiece. McManamen was 6 of 14 from 3-point range.

“USC is a good team and they deserved to be ranked in the country,” Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said. “We got guys that came off the bench that played well. It was a good challenge. We’ve been playing well.”

This was the final non-conference game for Wyoming as well. Both teams are scheduled to play their conference tournaments in Las Vegas in March.

After Wyoming trailed 50-44 at halftime, the Cowboys grabbed a 52-51 lead and later extended it to 68-62. But USC responded and took an 82-78 lead. The Cowboys answered with four straight points to tie it with 1:40 remaining.

“Wyoming is a tough team,” Enfield said. “They have shooters all over the place. We almost gave it away with missing our free throws down the stretch.”

The Trojans took the lead on a layup by Elijah Stewart with 1:22 left and seemingly had the game in hand until the final seconds of regulation.

USC outscored Wyoming in the paint, 50-28.

ALL OFFENSE

Both teams had their offense clicking in the first half. From 3-point range, the Cowboys were 8 of 16, while the Trojans were 5 of 9, and overall from the field, Wyoming was 14 of 31 (45 percent), and USC 17 of 34 (50 percent).

The Trojans will return to Las Vegas in March and compete in the Pac-12 Conference tournament down the street at the new T-Mobile Arena.

UP NEXT

USC: The Trojans open Pac-12 Conference play at Oregon State on Wednesday.

Wyoming: The Cowboys start Mountain West Conference play by hosting Air Force on Wednesday. Wyoming will be right back in Las Vegas next Saturday against UNLV.

Charles O'Bannon Jr., son of UCLA star, commits to USC

23 Jan 1997: Guard Charles O''Bannon of the UCLA Bruins looks to shoot the ball during a game against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California. UCLA won the game, 96-87. Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Al
By Rob DausterDec 23, 2016, 12:18 PM EST

Charles O’Bannon Jr. committed to USC on Friday afternoon.

A top 50 prospect in the class, this isn’t the kind of news that will likely get much play two days before Christmas.

The difference here is that O’Bannon isn’t just any recruit. He’s the son of former UCLA star Charles O’Bannon and the nephew of Ed O’Bannon, who was the National Player of the Year in 1995 when UCLA won a national title. Ed was also the face of a lawsuit against the NCAA’s use of player likenesses.

“They want what’s best for me and my future,” O’Bannon said of his Bruin family. “They totally support me going to USC.”

Kentucky lands commitment in Class of 2017

By Rob DausterDec 23, 2016, 12:08 PM EST

Kentucky landed their fifth commitment in the Class of 2017 as 6-foot-7 wing Jarred Vanderbilt pledged to the Wildcats.

Vanderbilt picked Kentucky over Oregon, TCU and North Carolina. He’s a consensus top 25 prospect and five-star recruit.

Vanderbilt if the fifth member of Kentucky’s recruiting class and the fourth five-star prospect, joining Nick Richards, Quade Green, P.J. Washington and Shai Alexander.

The latest UNC Notice of Allegations should be concerning for Tar Heel fans

Bubba Cunningham
AP Photo/News & Observer, Shawn Rocco
2 Comments
By Rob DausterDec 23, 2016, 10:26 AM EST

Lost in the hullaballoo that was Grayson Allen and the Trip Heard ‘Round The World was that North Carolina released the third Notice of Allegations that they received from the NCAA regarding the academic fraud case that has seemingly been hanging over the head of the program since Michael Jordan headed to the NBA.

Yes, a third Notice of Allegations.

The first was received in May of 2015. The second came a year later, but it was significantly less worrisome for Tar Heel fans: removed in that Notice was any reference to the men’s basketball team and any allegations prior to the 2005 national title.

The latest?

Not only did it specifically mention both the men’s basketball and football teams, but it extended the timeframe of violations back to 2002. That 2005 national title? It is squarely in line to be vacated.

“Many at-risk student-athletes, particularly in the sports of football and men’s basketball, used these courses for purposes of ensuring their continuing NCAA academic eligibility,” the notice read.

This process isn’t going to come to an end any time soon. The school had 90 days to respond to this latest notice and the NCAA has 60 days to respond to the response. And that’s if you assume that this is the final Notice the NCAA will be handing out; that hasn’t been a safe bet yet.

But the bottom line is this: the latest Notice is much more strongly worded and much more concerning for the men’s hoops program.

CBT Podcast: Grayson Allen goes crazy, Kentucky-Louisville and Steve Alford

unnamed-3
By Rob DausterDec 23, 2016, 8:55 AM EST

I brought Gary Parrish of CBS Sports onto the podcast on Thursday because I wanted to talk with him about this story he wrote on Steve Alford and UCLA.

Then on Wednesday night, all hell broke loose in college basketball. So I chatted with GP about Grayson Allen, Kentucky-Louisville and Syracuse before we finally got to our chat about UCLA.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom