AUBURN HILLS, MI - MARCH 17: Head coach Mike McConathy of the Northwestern State Demons looks up on the sidelines during the First Round of the 2006 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Iowa Hawkeyes at The Palace of Auburn Hills on March 17, 2006 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Northwestern St. loses top scorer to injury

By Travis HinesDec 22, 2016, 7:38 PM EST

Northwestern State will be without its leading scorer for some time, though the exact length of his absence is somewhat unknown.

Zeek Woodley, who has led the Demons in scoring for three-straight seasons, will undergo surgery Friday for a broken wrist, the school announced Thursday.  The 6-foot-2 senior could miss six-to-eight weeks, but the procedure he will undergo is being done with the hope that it “should improve chances for a faster recovery and return,” Northwestern State said in its release.

It’s not exactly the Christmas present that he or I or our team was looking for,” coach Mike McConathy said, “but we’ll get through this and hopefully he’ll be back with us very soon.”

Woodley sustained the injury Monday in the first half of the team’s 100-93 loss to Rice, but stayed in the game and scored 10 second-half points.

“Hopefully it will heal quickly,” Woodley said. “I’ve just got to stay positive. I have faith in the team.

“My best friends, Sabri (Thompson) and Tra’von (Joseph), are the seniors who have to lead them until I get back. We can be a good team. They can get better, get better chemistry, while I’m gone.”

Woodley is averaging 17.6 points per game this season and is 70 away from the school’s all-time career record.

“It’s going to be tough because this is my last year,” Woodley said, “and I just want to play, but I have to wait patiently.”

The Demons are 5-5 on the year and placed Louisiana College next Wednesday before beginning Southland Conference play.

VIDEO: More from Notre Dame’s Farrell family reunion

Notre Dame's Matt Farrell, left, is surprised by his brother Bo Farrell on the court following Notre Dame's 77-62 victory over Colgate in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. Bo Farrell is serving in the US Army and came home from being deployed to Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
By Travis HinesDec 22, 2016, 9:54 PM EST

The Farrell family reunion Monday was one of the best things in college basketball – or sports, really – this year. First Lieutenant Bo Farrell surprised his brother and Notre Dame junior point guard Matt, along with their parents, after the Fighting Irish’s game against Colgate.

First he delivered what the family thought was a recorded message from his station in Afghanistan, but then made his way out to the court for a tearful reunion.

On Thursday, Notre Dame released some extended footage of how the moment came to be.

Video: No. 24 Cincinnati wins in final second of OT

Cincinnati guard Jacob Evans (1) celebrates a three point shot against Marshall in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won the game 93-91. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
AP Photo/Gary Landers
By Travis HinesDec 22, 2016, 9:41 PM EST

Cincinnati took the old adage of “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” pretty seriously Thursday.

The 24th-ranked Bearcats got the game-winning bucket with 0.7 seconds remaining in overtime from Troy Caupain to defeat Marshall, 93-91, after a first half in which the Thundering Herd lit up the Cincy defense.

Cincinnati was a 21-point favorite against the Thundering Herd, but Marshall made 14 first-half 3-pointers to take a 12-point lead into halftime after scoring 50 points. The Bearcats have seven games this year where opponents haven’t been able to escape the 50s in an entire 40 minutes (or 45 in a 55-54 OT win over Iowa State).

Thing corrected themselves in the second half as Marshall was able to only make three shots from distance in the final 25 minutes.

The Bearcats got huge efforts from Garry Clark and Jacob Evans. Clark was 12 of 15 from the field for 26 points while Evans added 25 on 9 of 15 shooting.

It’s hard to chalk up the night anything other than tough luck for the Bearcats as they’ve been pretty stingy all season in 3-point defense. They don’t give up a big percentage or many attempts from deep. Still, struggling against Marshall at home is a reminder that Cincinnati hasn’t exactly accomplished a ton during the non-conference schedule. They’ve got that win at Iowa State, something few teams can claim in recent years, but that’s their only notable win, unless beating Penn State on a neutral floor moves the needle for you.

Cincinnati may be the class of the AAC, which starts play next week, but their body of work to this point doesn’t give them the look of an overwhelming favorite.

VIDEO: Coach K joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Grayson Allen

By Rob DausterDec 22, 2016, 1:56 PM EST

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski joined the show on Thursday to discuss Grayson Allen and the suspension that was handed down for Allen’s third tripping incident in 2016.

Coach K also discussed the suspension on his Sirius XM radio show:

Which Grayson Allen returns, not when Grayson Allen returns, is the question

By Rob DausterDec 22, 2016, 12:07 PM EST

The biggest question for the Blue Devils moving forward isn’t going to be how many games Grayson Allen gets suspended.

They don’t play again until New Year’s Eve, a trip to Blacksburg to face a good Virginia Tech team. Then they get the two worst teams in the ACC, Georgia Tech and Boston College, at home before a trip to Florida State. It’s not until the fifth game of the season, a visit to Louisville on January 14th, that Duke will get their first major test of the ACC season.

If I had to set the over/under on how many games Allen will get suspended, I would set it at 2.5 … and take the under. I’d be shocked if his suspension lasted until Duke’s trip to Tallahassee, which means that, at worst, the Blue Devils would come out of this with a 2-1 record. They could still win the ACC title. It certainly wouldn’t hurt their national title chances much.

And that’s assuming that Allen is a piece that Duke cannot live without, which is certainly not the case. The Blue Devils are 11-1 on the season, their only loss coming to Kansas on a buzzer-beater, and they’ve done it with Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III and Allen all missing time. Luke Kennard is playing like an all-american. Amile Jefferson is playing like an all-american. There are enough weapons on this team to get to a Final Four if Allen spends the rest of the season on the shelf.

No, the biggest question for Duke is going to be which Grayson Allen returns, and whether or not he’s going to be able to A) handle the criticism leveled at him stemming from his latest tripping incident and B) provide the leadership that a struggling Duke team needs.

And yes, Duke is struggling.

They trailed Tennessee State midway through the second half on Monday. They trailed Elon at halftime. They won those games by a combined 21 points. They were favored by a combined 53.5 points.

The problem, according to Luke Kennard, is selfishness.

“These last two games, we struggled in all sorts of aspects of the game,” Kennard told the Fayetteville Observer. “I just don’t think we’re a very unselfish team right now. And that’s both offensively and defensively. We’ve just got to figure out who we’re going to be.”

“Everybody … they’re not bought in,” Kennard added. “They’re not all the way consumed in winning. Everybody’s not consumed in just being one. It’s not in a bad way at all. I’m just saying, in our minds, some of us have, we just want to be inside of ourselves. Especially when we hit adversity, we want to try to take over the game or we want to try and make the big play and sometimes it’s not the right play. It’s happened constantly throughout these past couple games.”

In other words, Duke lacks a clearly defined leader. There are too many alphas on a roster that lacks a true point guard. When Duke needs a bucket, there are too many guys on the roster that decide it’s their time to go 1-on-1, to try to takeover. That’s what they do. It’s what they’ve done the entire time they’ve been a basketball player. It’s how their wired.

What they need is a veteran that can handle the responsibility that comes with being the primary ball-handler, with being a distributor, with being a leader. That guy was supposed to be Allen. We all heard about how much work he had put in at being a lead guard during the summer and in the preseason. This was when it was supposed to pay off. This is when they need him.

So what will Allen be when he returns to Duke from winter break? He averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 boards and 3.5 assists last season while shooting 41.6 percent from three. He was awesome. He scored three points on 1-for-8 shooting last night and was a non-entity when he returned to the game after the trip.

He’s is, officially, Duke’s difference-maker now.

Can he handle the onslaught of criticism he’s going to get from now until football kicks off on Christmas Eve? Does he have the mental fortitude to be able to carry the weight of this baggage? Will he be tough enough to deal with the fact that he himself is the only one that carries any blame for his evolution into being college basketball’s most notorious villain?

Allen is a 21-year old man. He threw a temper tantrum on the bench last night. But if a 21-year old man is throwing temper tantrums, it’s fair to wonder where or not he’s mentally ready to handle the role Duke needs him to play.

VIDEO: Lamar’s Colton Weisbrod proposes to girlfriend after win

screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-10-11-12-am
By Rob DausterDec 22, 2016, 10:12 AM EST

Colton Weisbrod is a 6-foot-5 forward from Texas that is averaging 14.3 points and 9.3 boards for Lamar this season.

He had 13 points in a win over Arlington Baptist last night. After the game, he landed an even bigger prize: