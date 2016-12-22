More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Indiana guard Robert Johnson (4) shoots in front of Austin Peay forward Assane Diop (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Indiana won 97-62. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AP Photo/AJ Mast

3-point barrage helps No. 16 Indiana roll past Austin Peay

Associated PressDec 22, 2016, 11:21 PM EST

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) James Blackmon Jr. scored 24 points and Robert Johnson added 20 Wednesday night as No. 16 Indiana blew out Austin Peay 97-62.

Indiana (10-2) extended its home-court winning streak to 26 games – the fifth-longest in school history.

Josh Robinson had 21 points for the Governors (4-9), who have lost seven straight.

Austin Peay kept the score close – until the Hoosiers figured out how to beat their zone defense.

Center Thomas Bryant started a flurry of three straight 3s that extended Indiana’s 17-15 lead to 26-18 midway through the first half. The Hoosiers pulled away by making 11 of 18 3s in the half including a half-court buzzer beater.

They finished 15 of 26 from beyond the arc.

Johnson’s first 10 shots all were 3s and he wound up making a career high six. Josh Newkirk had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists for Indiana.

John Murry had 18 points for Austin Peay, which trailed 48-31 at halftime and never got any closer in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Austin Peay: The recent struggles have been mostly a result of shoddy defense and against the Big Ten’s top scoring team, those flaws were glaring. The Governors have one more chance to find a solution before starting Ohio Valley Conference play.

Indiana: The soft part of the schedule is over and now the defending Big Ten champs’ margin for error shrinks. But in the process, they have put together a solid resume that includes two wins over opponents ranked No. 3 (Kansas and North Carolina), a loss to No. 18 Butler and the inexplicable overtime loss at Fort Wayne.

UP NEXT

Austin Peay: Has its final non-conference tuneup Wednesday at Western Kentucky.

Indiana: Begins defense of its conference title Wednesday when Nebraska visits. The Cornhuskers are 1-5 all-time in Bloomington.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Josh Jackson leads No. 3 Kansas past UNLV 71-53

Kansas guard Josh Jackson dunks against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
AP Photo/David Becker
Associated PressDec 23, 2016, 12:06 AM EST

LAS VEGAS (AP) Josh Jackson scored 21 points, Svi Mykhailiuk had 20 and Frank Mason III added 13, as No. 3 Kansas beat UNLV 71-53 on Thursday night, extending its winning streak to 11 games.

Kansas got 12 rebounds and four points from Landen Lucas.

The Jayhawks (11-1) haven’t lost since a season-opening 103-99 overtime setback to Indiana, in Honolulu.

UNLV (7-6) was led by Tyrell Green’s 12 points, with Jalen Poyser and Uche Ofoegbu adding 10 points each. It was the Runnin’ Rebels’ third loss to a Top 25 team in their last five games.

UNLV tried making things interesting by opening the second half on a 15-7 run, cutting into Kansas’ lead, making it 49-35 at the 14:30 mark. In that span, the Jayhawks shot just 30 percent, while the Rebels hit 6 of 7 (85.7 percent).

Moments later, Jackson shifted momentum back in Kansas’ direction when he drove baseline for a vicious slam dunk to push the Jayhawks ahead 56-40, while igniting a 6-0 run. Kansas extended its lead to 64-44, while the Rebels missed eight of nine shot attempts.

But UNLV wasn’t done, as an 8-0 run by the Rebels cut the lead to 12 with a little less than 4 minutes remaining.

Mykhailiuk’s slashing layup down the right side of the key ended Kansas’ scoring drought, which he followed up with a 3-pointer a minute later to essentially seal the victory.

Kansas finished the game shooting 44 percent (28 of 63), while UNLV shot 35 percent (19 of 55).

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks improved to 11-3 in games preceding Christmas under Self’s watch. Since a 14-point loss to Nevada in 2003, in his first season at Kansas, Self has put his players on notice there is no room for mediocrity heading into Christmas break.

UNLV: UNLV’s other Top 25 losses included a 20-point setback to Oregon and a 49-point thrashing at the hands of Duke. And despite starting the season with just three returning scholarship players, the Rebels concluded their non-conference slate above .500.

UP NEXT

Kansas will take eight days off before opening Big 12 play at TCU on Dec. 30.

UNLV opens its Mountain West Conference schedule next Wednesday at Colorado State.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

VIDEO: More from Notre Dame’s Farrell family reunion

Notre Dame's Matt Farrell, left, is surprised by his brother Bo Farrell on the court following Notre Dame's 77-62 victory over Colgate in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. Bo Farrell is serving in the US Army and came home from being deployed to Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
By Travis HinesDec 22, 2016, 9:54 PM EST

The Farrell family reunion Monday was one of the best things in college basketball – or sports, really – this year. First Lieutenant Bo Farrell surprised his brother and Notre Dame junior point guard Matt, along with their parents, after the Fighting Irish’s game against Colgate.

First he delivered what the family thought was a recorded message from his station in Afghanistan, but then made his way out to the court for a tearful reunion.

On Thursday, Notre Dame released some extended footage of how the moment came to be.

Video: No. 24 Cincinnati wins in final second of OT

Cincinnati guard Jacob Evans (1) celebrates a three point shot against Marshall in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won the game 93-91. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
AP Photo/Gary Landers
By Travis HinesDec 22, 2016, 9:41 PM EST

Cincinnati took the old adage of “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” pretty seriously Thursday.

The 24th-ranked Bearcats got the game-winning bucket with 0.7 seconds remaining in overtime from Troy Caupain to defeat Marshall, 93-91, after a first half in which the Thundering Herd lit up the Cincy defense.

Cincinnati was a 21-point favorite against the Thundering Herd, but Marshall made 14 first-half 3-pointers to take a 12-point lead into halftime after scoring 50 points. The Bearcats have seven games this year where opponents haven’t been able to escape the 50s in an entire 40 minutes (or 45 in a 55-54 OT win over Iowa State).

Thing corrected themselves in the second half as Marshall was able to only make three shots from distance in the final 25 minutes.

The Bearcats got huge efforts from Garry Clark and Jacob Evans. Clark was 12 of 15 from the field for 26 points while Evans added 25 on 9 of 15 shooting.

It’s hard to chalk up the night anything other than tough luck for the Bearcats as they’ve been pretty stingy all season in 3-point defense. They don’t give up a big percentage or many attempts from deep. Still, struggling against Marshall at home is a reminder that Cincinnati hasn’t exactly accomplished a ton during the non-conference schedule. They’ve got that win at Iowa State, something few teams can claim in recent years, but that’s their only notable win, unless beating Penn State on a neutral floor moves the needle for you.

Cincinnati may be the class of the AAC, which starts play next week, but their body of work to this point doesn’t give them the look of an overwhelming favorite.

Northwestern St. loses top scorer to injury

AUBURN HILLS, MI - MARCH 17: Head coach Mike McConathy of the Northwestern State Demons looks up on the sidelines during the First Round of the 2006 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Iowa Hawkeyes at The Palace of Auburn Hills on March 17, 2006 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
By Travis HinesDec 22, 2016, 7:38 PM EST

Northwestern State will be without its leading scorer for some time, though the exact length of his absence is somewhat unknown.

Zeek Woodley, who has led the Demons in scoring for three-straight seasons, will undergo surgery Friday for a broken wrist, the school announced Thursday.  The 6-foot-2 senior could miss six-to-eight weeks, but the procedure he will undergo is being done with the hope that it “should improve chances for a faster recovery and return,” Northwestern State said in its release.

It’s not exactly the Christmas present that he or I or our team was looking for,” coach Mike McConathy said, “but we’ll get through this and hopefully he’ll be back with us very soon.”

Woodley sustained the injury Monday in the first half of the team’s 100-93 loss to Rice, but stayed in the game and scored 10 second-half points.

“Hopefully it will heal quickly,” Woodley said. “I’ve just got to stay positive. I have faith in the team.

“My best friends, Sabri (Thompson) and Tra’von (Joseph), are the seniors who have to lead them until I get back. We can be a good team. They can get better, get better chemistry, while I’m gone.”

Woodley is averaging 17.6 points per game this season and is 70 away from the school’s all-time career record.

“It’s going to be tough because this is my last year,” Woodley said, “and I just want to play, but I have to wait patiently.”

The Demons are 5-5 on the year and placed Louisiana College next Wednesday before beginning Southland Conference play.

VIDEO: Coach K joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Grayson Allen

3 Comments
By Rob DausterDec 22, 2016, 1:56 PM EST

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski joined the show on Thursday to discuss Grayson Allen and the suspension that was handed down for Allen’s third tripping incident in 2016.

Coach K also discussed the suspension on his Sirius XM radio show: