VIDEO: Grayson Allen in another tripping incident, reacts strongly on the bench

“I made a really bad play,” Allen said. “I’m sorry to him, Santa Ana. Sorry to the officials who have to call that. I’m sorry to my team because it’s selfish and taking away from them.
“I’m not proud of it at all.”
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in post-game radio that the play “was inexcusable and we deserve those fouls called against us. We had already lost our composure, but then we lost it more. It was disgraceful, really, the end of the first half.”
In his post-game press conference, Coach K suggested that whatever consequences Allen faces from Duke, they may not be public, which would seem to be speaking to a possible suspension.
“To think that it’s the last thing said about this to him is wrong,” Krzyzewski said. “Obviously we will do more. Doesn’t mean you have to see it or anybody else has to see it, but what he did tonight was right. That’s what people do. They say they’re sorry. They accept responsibility. They want to make sure that the other party knows that. “
Which Grayson Allen returns, not when Grayson Allen returns, is the question
The biggest question for the Blue Devils moving forward isn’t going to be how many games Grayson Allen gets suspended.
They don’t play again until New Year’s Eve, a trip to Blacksburg to face a good Virginia Tech team. Then they get the two worst teams in the ACC, Georgia Tech and Boston College, at home before a trip to Florida State. It’s not until the fifth game of the season, a visit to Louisville on January 14th, that Duke will get their first major test of the ACC season.
If I had to set the over/under on how many games Allen will get suspended, I would set it at 2.5 … and take the under. I’d be shocked if his suspension lasted until Duke’s trip to Tallahassee, which means that, at worst, the Blue Devils would come out of this with a 2-1 record. They could still win the ACC title. It certainly wouldn’t hurt their national title chances much.
And that’s assuming that Allen is a piece that Duke cannot live without, which is certainly not the case. The Blue Devils are 11-1 on the season, their only loss coming to Kansas on a buzzer-beater, and they’ve done it with Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III and Allen all missing time. Luke Kennard is playing like an all-american. Amile Jefferson is playing like an all-american. There are enough weapons on this team to get to a Final Four if Allen spends the rest of the season on the shelf.
No, the biggest question for Duke is going to be which Grayson Allen returns, and whether or not he’s going to be able to A) handle the criticism leveled at him stemming from his latest tripping incident and B) provide the leadership that a struggling Duke team needs.
And yes, Duke is struggling.
They trailed Tennessee State midway through the second half on Monday. They trailed Elon at halftime. They won those games by a combined 21 points. They were favored by a combined 53.5 points.
The problem, according to Luke Kennard, is selfishness.
“These last two games, we struggled in all sorts of aspects of the game,” Kennard told the Fayetteville Observer. “I just don’t think we’re a very unselfish team right now. And that’s both offensively and defensively. We’ve just got to figure out who we’re going to be.”
“Everybody … they’re not bought in,” Kennard added. “They’re not all the way consumed in winning. Everybody’s not consumed in just being one. It’s not in a bad way at all. I’m just saying, in our minds, some of us have, we just want to be inside of ourselves. Especially when we hit adversity, we want to try to take over the game or we want to try and make the big play and sometimes it’s not the right play. It’s happened constantly throughout these past couple games.”
In other words, Duke lacks a clearly defined leader. There are too many alphas on a roster that lacks a true point guard. When Duke needs a bucket, there are too many guys on the roster that decide it’s their time to go 1-on-1, to try to takeover. That’s what they do. It’s what they’ve done the entire time they’ve been a basketball player. It’s how their wired.
What they need is a veteran that can handle the responsibility that comes with being the primary ball-handler, with being a distributor, with being a leader. That guy was supposed to be Allen. We all heard about how much work he had put in at being a lead guard during the summer and in the preseason. This was when it was supposed to pay off. This is when they need him.
So what will Allen be when he returns to Duke from winter break? He averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 boards and 3.5 assists last season while shooting 41.6 percent from three. He was awesome. He scored three points on 1-for-8 shooting last night and was a non-entity when he returned to the game after the trip.
He’s is, officially, Duke’s difference-maker now.
Can he handle the onslaught of criticism he’s going to get from now until football kicks off on Christmas Eve? Does he have the mental fortitude to be able to carry the weight of this baggage? Will he be tough enough to deal with the fact that he himself is the only one that carries any blame for his evolution into being college basketball’s most notorious villain?
Allen is a 21-year old man. He threw a temper tantrum on the bench last night. But if a 21-year old man is throwing temper tantrums, it’s fair to wonder where or not he’s mentally ready to handle the role Duke needs him to play.
Duke announced on Thursday morning that Grayson Allen has been “suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time”.
“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”
Before I say anything else, let me just state the obvious: Grayson Allen needs to be suspended.
After he intentionally tripped Elon’s Steven Santa Ana on Wednesday night, the third time in the 2016 calendar year that Allen has intentionally tripped an opponent, there is no option here.
He needs to be suspended. He needs to miss basketball games. He was let off with a reprimand and warning after the second incident last season, when he stuck his right leg out to trip Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes just 17 days after he used that same heel to send Louisville’s Ray Spalding sprawling, and unless the ACC follows up a reprimand with a REPRIMAND WRITTEN IN ALL CAPS TO SHOW THEY MEAN BUSINESS, the league has only one choice.
“I handle things the way I handle them, and I think I’ve handled this correctly, and moving forward I will continue to handle it correctly,” Krzyzewski told reporters after the game. “I don’t need to satisfy what other people think that I should do.”
“I’m a teacher and a coach, and I’m responsible for that kid. I know him better than anybody. So to think that it’s the last thing said about this to him is wrong. Obviously we will do more. Doesn’t mean you have to see it, or anybody else has to see it, but what he did tonight was right. That’s what people do. They say they’re sorry. They accept responsibility.”
If K is “a teacher and a coach,” and he’s “responsible for that kid,” then he would not be accepting the responsibility that comes with that job if he were to pass the onus for the suspension onto the ACC.
“Grayson apologized, and he should,” Krzyzewski said. After the game, Santa Ana and Allen met, with Allen apologizing and the two reportedly shaking hands and ending things amicably. Allen was also in tears as he apologized to the media congregated at Greensboro Coliseum. “It’s not something you should do, and he got punished.”
Did he?
That’s where this thing has nuance.
Because Allen didn’t really get punished. He was pulled from the game late in the first half for the trip, and he was benched for the start of the second half. But he got back into the game. He played quite a few second half minutes, which may have been due to the fact that Duke actually found themselves in a fight against an inferior opponent for the second time in three days. So is it really a punishment if you need to use the guy to help secure a win?
Put another way, pulling someone from the starting lineup is a perfectly valid punishment for a player that is five minutes late to a film session or a kid that skips a history class, not a player that intentionally tripped an opponent for the third time.
There needs to be a suspension. If a traffic cop catches you speeding after he lets you off with a warning, you’re getting a ticket. Allen needs to sit for at least Duke’s ACC opener against Virginia Tech, and if Coach K won’t be the one to do it, the ACC and commissioner John Swofford have to be.
Allen grew up a Duke basketball fan in an area of Florida that is full-blooded SEC football. He committed to Duke as soon as he got an offer from the Blue Devils. He went to Duke because it was his dream school and he returned to Duke as a junior because he wanted to have a legacy; as a Duke graduate, as a two-time national champion, as a National Player of the Year.
And he will leave Duke with a legacy: a tripper, a dirty player, a cheap-shot artist. That’s what he is now going to be remembered for. Christian Laetter, J.J. Redick, Grayson Allen. There’s no way around it, but the difference is that Allen isn’t wired like those two. He’s not a guy that relishes being Public Enemy No. 1. He doesn’t want to be the villain. He wants to be liked. He’d be happier hooping anonymously. This might be too much to come back from.
But that fantasy is out the window.
Allen will have earned every bit of scorn, derision and contempt he gets over the coming days and weeks. He may even deserve it; knowing what he went through last year, I cannot imagine how or why he let this happened again, and there’s nothing to say to defend it.
But just because Allen was in the wrong doesn’t mean I have to enjoy watching him go through what he’s been through and what he’s about to go through.
And that doesn’t mean I can’t have empathy for a person that is coming to grips with the reality that he just set his dreams on fire.
Blossomgame’s 15 helps Clemson to 62-60 win over S. Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) A victory outside the ACC that will catch the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee’s attention is rare for Clemson. To get it over the Tigers’ bitter in-state rival is even better.
Jaron Blossomgame had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Clemson to a 62-60 victory over No. 22 South Carolina in a game Wednesday night where neither team led by more than four points.
The Tigers (9-2) jumped around and pointed after the final buzzer of their seventh straight win. One of them shouted “This is our city!” as Clemson beat a ranked non-conference team on the road for the first time in the program’s history.
And for a Clemson team that has missed the NCAA Tournament for five of coach Brad Brownell’s six seasons – often because of a poor resume outside of Atlantic Coast Conference play – it’s a win that could mean a lot in March.
“That doesn’t build anything but toughness. Mental toughness. For us to come in fight the refs, fight the crowd – our backs against the wall and get the win is just amazing,” said Marcquise Reed who scored 14 points and hit two free throws with 52.5 seconds left that put Clemson ahead for good, 59-58.
PJ Dozier had a career-high 26 points for the Gamecocks (9-2), but missed a possible game-winning 3-point attempt just before the buzzer. The sophomore has scored 20 points or more in his past five games and set a career best for the second straight time.
But South Carolina didn’t get him involved at critical times. Down 59-58 in the final minute, the Gamecocks missed two 3-point attempts on one possession and Dozier never touched the ball.
“He’s trying to win the game,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. “He did everything he could to help us tonight.”
Clemson shot 41.2 percent (21 of 51) against a South Carolina defense that came in ranked third in the country allowing teams to make just 34.6 percent of their shots.
BIG PICTURE
Clemson: Clemson is 3-0 against Southeastern Conference teams after beating Georgia and Alabama. … Elijah Thomas had 12 points and seven rebounds in his second game with Clemson. His contribution was critical as starting center Sidy Djitte had no points and three rebounds, fouling out in 14 minutes.
South Carolina: Chris Silva added 14 points. … Silva and Dozier shot a combined 52 percent (14 of 27). The rest of the Gamecocks shot a combined 23 percent (8 of 35). … All- SEC preseason first-teamer Sindarius Thornwell was suspended for a fourth straight game. … The Gamecocks forced 15 turnovers against a Clemson team that averaged 10.2 turnovers a game.
HOW BIG A WIN?
Reed said Clemson’s win is the kind of victory that builds confidence down the line and can pay dividends for years.
“We wanted to own this state. We beat Georgia, and now we beat them,” Reed said.
Brownell tempered his enthusiasm some, saying it is way too early to make postseason predictions.
“They are going to have a great year. They are going to win a bunch of games. To win a game like this on the road is extremely difficult,” Brownell said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A second loss in three games could drop South Carolina out of the AP Top 25 after four weeks in the rankings. Expect Clemson to get more than the one vote in the poll it received this week after this win.
UP NEXT
Clemson wraps up its non-conference schedule at home against UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 28.
South Carolina hosts Division II Lander on Tuesday.