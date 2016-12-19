College Basketball Talk Top 25: Duke No. 1, how high does Butler climb?

1. Duke (10-1, Last Week: 1): Duke didn’t play last week so there’s not much to discuss regarding the Blue Devils beyond the fact that they are expected to get Harry Giles III back tonight. Giles has not played yet this season after undergoing a knee score in September.
2. Villanova (11-0, 2): After a 37 point outburst in a come-from-behind win against Notre Dame last weekend, Hart went off for 26 points as he and Kris Jenkins became the first players to ever go 16-0 in their four-year career of playing in the Big 5.
3. UCLA (12-0, 3): UCLA didn’t play well, by their standards, against Ohio State on Saturday, and they still managed to win that game by 13 points. Over the last two games, the Bruins are just 21-for-64 from three. They had previously been shooting 47.1 percent from three as a team.
4. Kansas (10-1, 4): After a slow start against Davidson, the Jayhawks pulled away in the second half. Frank Mason continues to be one of the nation’s most under-appreciated players.
5. Kentucky (10-1, 5): Malik Monk scored 47 points, De’Aaron Fox chipped in with 24 points and 10 assists as the Wildcats landed a much-needed marquee win over North Carolina in Las Vegas on Saturday.
RANKINGS: AP Poll | Coaches Poll | NBCSports Top 25
6. North Carolina (10-2, 6): If anything, the Tar Heels proved themselves on Saturday afternoon in Vegas. They looked every bit the part of a national title contender, and I was one of the people that wasn’t yet sold on UNC being among the elite.
7. Gonzaga (11-0, 7): I had a chance to bring Miles Simon onto the CBT podcast last week, and he made a really good point about the Zags: Do they have a go-to guy?
8. Baylor (11-0, 8): The Bears steam-rolled a couple of overmatched opponents this weekend. They have one of the best profiles in the sport right now, but I’m still not convinced that they deserve to be ranked in the top five.
9. Creighton (11-0, 9): The Bluejays did everything they could to lost to Oral Roberts at home on Saturday night, somehow managing to win 66-65 against a team that was 2-9 entering the game without scoring in the final three minutes. That’s concerning.
10. Wisconsin (11-2, 11): The Badgers continue to roll after a slow start to the season, while Nigel Hayes continues to play like one of the nation’s elite players.
11. Louisville (10-1, 11)
12. West Virginia (9-1, 13)
13. Butler (10-1, 19)
14. Purdue (9-2, 14)
15. Indiana (8-2, 9)
16. Xavier (9-2, 16)
17. Saint Mary’s (8-1, 17)
18. Virginia (9-1, 18)
19. South Carolina (9-1, 15)
20. USC (10-0, 20)
21. Cincinnati (9-2, 22)
22. Oregon (10-2, 23)
23. Arizona (10-2, 24)
24. Notre Dame (9-2, 21)
25. Seton Hall (9-2, NR)
DROPPED OUT: No. 25 Texas A&M
NEW ADDITIONS: No. 25 Seton Hall